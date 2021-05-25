Eros STX dips 7% as it expects decline in premium subs, sets new key metrics going forward
May 25, 2021 12:52 PM ETEros STX Global Corporation (ESGC)ESGCBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) is 7.2% lower after updating its forward guidance alongside more details from its just-ended fiscal year.
- The company reported 39.9M total paid subscribers to its Eros Now streaming service as of March 31, and 224M registered users worldwide. That marks 10.6M net adds from a year prior (a growth rate of 36.2%).
- That figure includes Premium Paid and Base Paid subscribers; one update to forward guidance is that Eros will concentrate its reporting from here on Premium Paid subs "as Eros Now believes it is a more meaningful indicator of the platform’s performance and economic vitality."
- Premium Paid subs are defined as someone who subscribes to Eros Now for at least 30 days; of the 39.9M total paid subs, 19M are Premium Paid and the other 20.9M are Base Paid (buying content a la carte or with "sachet" pricing for single downloads or weeklong subscriptions).
- Omdia research indicates that Eros Now is currently the second-most subscribed streaming service in India, the company says, behind Disney Plus Hotstar.
- It also says average revenue per user will be an important indicator of progress. For fiscal 2021, annual ARPU of Premium Paid subs was $0.52 worldwide; in India, $0.30, and internationally, $10.01.
- It also says watch hours will be a key metric; for 2021, its total was 28.1M hours, and the top 25 titles made up 10.3M hours - meaning 63% of total watch hours came from catalog/non-tentpole films, including regional-language titles.
- Going forward, consumer profiling (including demographic data) and screen engagement will also hold important roles in the company's measurements.
- In a guidance update, Eros STX says it's expecting "a modest reduction in Premium Paid subscribers in the short term" due to a pivot towards direct-to-consumer, which includes partnerships to increase reach.
- By Dec. 31, 2022, it's targeting annual Premium Paid ARPU in the range of $1.20-$1.30 globally. Its ARPU figures don't include other revenue streams, from "current incumbent deals on transactional video on demand, advertising, YouTube and other forms of monetization of Eros Now."