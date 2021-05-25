EnerSys FQ4 2022 Earnings Preview
May 25, 2021 5:35 PM ETEnerSys (ENS)ENSBy: SA News Team
- EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.23 (+10.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $781.38M (-0.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ENS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.