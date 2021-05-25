Esports Entertainment acquires Bethard for Є16M in cash and a 12% revenue share for two years
May 25, 2021
- Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL +0.7%) has acquired Gameday Group's B2C business, operating under the 'Bethard' brand by Bethard Group Limited for Є16M in cash and a 12% net gaming revenue share for two years.
- The acquisition is expected to close on July 1, 2021.
- Pursuant to acquisition of Bethard that generated $31M net gaming revenues in 2020, the company is raising its FY2022 revenue guidance to $100M-$105M vs. $70M consensus.
- "This is another great addition for Esports Entertainment Group that substantially increases our revenues, and available markets," commented Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "With this transaction, we expect to gain two new gaming licenses, including one in the strategically important Swedish market. At the completion of the license hand over we will have 6 tier one licenses."