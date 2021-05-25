FanDuel deal with Associated Press seen as positive for sports betting industry

  • Flutter Entertainment's (OTCPK:PDYPY) FanDuel and The Associated Press struck a deal to make FanDuel the exclusive provider of sports odds across the media company's sports reporting, according to Axois.
  • FanDuel Chief Marketing Officer Mike Raffensperger says the company believes it can move the needle with media company partnerships that help the brand outside of normal customer acquisition efforts.
  • Legal Sports Report's Brad Smith seems to agree. He also thinks the deal could benefit the wider U.S. sports betting industry. He notes that mainstream media frequently cite offshore odds in coverage, including wagers on entertainment and politics that never would be booked at a regulated shop. That leads to some confusion at the bettor level and potentially more action for illegal bookmakers.
  • Earlier this year, Seeking Alpha author Howard Jay Klein said a FanDuel IPO would be a game changer for the entire sports betting industry.
