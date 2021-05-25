Pure Storage Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 25, 2021 5:35 PM ETPure Storage, Inc. (PSTG)PSTGBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (-$0.02 in last year's quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $405.86M (+10.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PSTG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 3 downward.