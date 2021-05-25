'Value extracted': Harsh cryptocurrency unwind amplified by liquidity and market issues, analyst says
- The recent selloff in Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Ethereum (ETH-USD) and other cryptocurrencies is "eerily" similar to 2018, JPMorgan fixed income strategists including Joshua Young wrote in a note Monday, but there are key differences, including market depth, availability of leverage and the "rise of DeFi."
- Though the selloff was undoubtedly triggered by exogenous events, like the "handful" of individuals who jawbone the crypto market with varying levels of support (read: Musk, Saylor, Dalio) and governmental bodies (read: China regulation, IRS), the analysts point to the increased volatility leading to a deterioration in market depth.
- The market makers in this market tend to "pull back" during volatile time frames, the analysts wrote, which can amplify the selloff.
- Further amplifying the selloff are leverage concerns. Data around sourcing leverage suggests that institutional longs were resilient in the face of the selloff, while retail/small account positions showed a steady decline. Open interest in derivatives positions have also fallen considerably, which supports the case of lessened leveraged participation, the analysts wrote.
- But what does that mean for the market direction? The analysts were less inclined to predict, but did note that institutional outflows and negative momentum signals should worry investors that the worst may not be over. That said, the market structure has held up under prior stresses without long-lasting impact to valuations.
- Long-lasting is the operative phrase, as many crypto coins remain substantially below their recent highs. Ethereum is 35% below its highs, Binance-Coin (BNB-USD) and Ripple (XRP-USD) are off around 50% .The analysts have indicated that based on the trading activity in other areas of the market, there are indications that value was "extracted" from the crypto market and diverted to "traditional" markets recently, given how volatility and activity shifted toward fiat USD pairs.
- Some estimates are that the "market cap" of cryptocurrencies evaporated to the tune of $1 trillion over the period of decline. Since April end, market capitalizations of bitcoin-related stocks like Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) fell approximately $1 billion each, Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF) fell $3.5B and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) fell approximately $4B. More tangentially-related crypto names like Square (NYSE:SQ) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) lost approximately $12B and $98B in market capitalization, respectively and for perspective.
- But the analysts, rather than focusing on the size of the losses, instead focus intently on the endogenous risks of the market, which are critical to any recovery. The "resilience" of said market, as they put it, is a positive backdrop for the crypto industry, despite the risks of continued headline roulette.
- Even in the last 24 hours, an element of exogenous risk due to upend any analysis, Elon Musk, continued to discuss the implications of blockchain --particularly with regards to one cryptocurrency.