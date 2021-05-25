REV Group subsidiary wins bus order in San Francisco

May 25, 2021 2:14 PM ETREV Group, Inc. (REVG)REVGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • REV Group (REVG -1.6%) subsidiary ElDorado National says the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has awarded a contract for 30 hybrid-electric E-Z Rider II model heavy-duty transit buses.
  • The buses will be used for the agency's Municipal Railway bus service. The diverse Muni flee including cable cars, streetcars, light rail, electric trolley coaches, and hybrid buses.
  • SFMTA Director of Transit Julie Kirschbaum says the electric buses will greatly improve service and reliability to hilltop residents and help make difference in dependability and crosstown connections.”
  • The new E-Z Rider II buses are part of SFMTA’s ongoing effort to modernize its Muni fleet to benefit customers and lower maintenance costs.
  • Read more about the bus deal.
