Workday Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 25, 2021 5:35 PM ETWorkday, Inc. (WDAY)WDAYBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (+65.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.16B (+13.7% Y/Y).
- Backlog estimate $9.75B
- Adjusted operating margin estimate 19%
- Over the last 2 years, WDAY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 23 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 12 downward.