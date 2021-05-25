Portland General cut to Sell-equivalent at Barclays as valuation 'overshot'
May 25, 2021 2:57 PM ETPortland General Electric Company (POR)PORBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Portland General Electric (POR -2.2%) slips as Barclays downgrades shares to Underweight from Equal Weight with a $48 price target, believing the stock's valuation "has overshot amid a recovery from the lows following the trading losses and wildfire risks of 2020."
- Portland's long-term compound annual growth rate is at or below the average growth CAGR seen in Barclays' U.S. utility coverage group, and the single-state operating company exposure leaves no diversification and creates earnings risk that was seen in 2020, analyst Eric Beaumont writes.
- Beaumont sees the upcoming RFP as an opportunity to bolster capital deployment sufficient to maintain the 4%-6% EPS growth but not as incremental to the growth rate.
- Portland has said the CFTC and SEC are investigating energy trading losses the company announced in August.