GSX Techedu Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 25, 2021 3:03 PM ETGaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)GOTUBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.38 (vs. 1Q20: $0.08) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $293.02M (+59.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, GOTU has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.