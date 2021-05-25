Root joins hands with Safekeep to maximize recovery

  • Root (ROOT -5.6%), the parent company of Root Insurance Company partners with Safekeep to maximize net recovery through its Claimflo product.
  • Safekeep is a New York City-based enterprise cloud company that focuses on leveraging machine learning to drive profitability in insurance.
  • Claimflo is expected to increase recovery potential by more than 20%.
  • “By combining Safekeep's machine learning capabilities in the subrogation space with Root's proprietary technology stack, we'll systematically identify recovery opportunities that are being missed in the traditional subrogation processes. We believe the potential for this affiliation between insurance innovators is significant.” says Mark LeMaster, Root’s VP of Claims. “
