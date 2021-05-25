Dick's Sporting Goods Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 25, 2021 3:08 PM ETDICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS)DKSBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.19 (+169.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.22B (+66.9% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect comparable sales +65.1%
- Over the last 2 years, DKS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 2 downward.