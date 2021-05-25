Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 25, 2021 3:10 PM ETAbercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)ANFBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.38 (+88.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $688.53M (+41.9% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect comparable sales +32.8% and gross margin of 60.5%.
- Over the last 2 years, ANF has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.