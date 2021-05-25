Ball, Crown Holdings dive on planned new Canpack plant

May 25, 2021 3:24 PM ETBall Corporation (BLL), CCKBLL, CCKBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Ball Corp. (BLL -1.6%) and Crown Holdings (CCK -2%) tumble into the red following news that beverage can producer Canpack will build its second U.S.-based aluminum can plant in Indiana.
  • Reports say the proposed 862K sq. ft. facility represents a $380M investment with the potential to expand to $490M and as many as 425 jobs by 2025; plant operation is expected to begin in Q4 2022.
  • Citi analysts see the news as negative for Ball and Crown, given Canpack's scale and history of affecting markets such as Brazil and Colombia.
  • Citi surmises the new plant could be similar to Canpack's first U.S. project, which the company has said will produce more than 3B units, or 2%-3% of North American capacity.
  • Earlier this month, Ball reported better than forecast Q1 earnings and revenues.
