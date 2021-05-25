LeMaitre regains European CE marking for five products
May 25, 2021 3:47 PM ETLeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT)LMATBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Under the European Medical Devices Directive (93/42/EC as amended by 2007/47/EC), LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT +0.7%) has received CE marks for five products that had previously lapsed due to a change in notified bodies, the company announced.
- Due to the transition, the company lost CE marks on several products that accounted for less than 3% of its 2019 Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) sales, Andrew Hodgkinson, SVP of LeMaitre’s Clinical, Regulatory & Quality Affairs, said.
- “We are pleased to have received these five CE marks before the transition to the new Medical Device Regulation in the EU on May 26, 2021,” he added.
- EMEA sales at LeMaitre dropped ~5% YoY making up only ~27% of the company’s net sales in Q1 2021 down from ~34% in the prior-year quarter.