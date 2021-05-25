Dow Jones and S&P slip as consumer confidence eases, Nasdaq roughly flat
May 25, 2021 4:12 PM ETEnergy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), XLU, XLY, XLREXLE, XLU, XLY, XLREBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- After wavering throughout the session, all three major U.S. stock averages end the session in the red as home prices continued to march up and consumer confidence views of the future dimmed some.
- Nasdaq ended down only 4 points (-0.03%), while the Dow and S&P 500 each slipped 0.2% for the day.
- Energy (XLE -2.0%) and Utilities (XLU -1.2%) sank the most, while Consumer Discretionary (XLY +0.3%) and Real Estate (XLRE +0.3%) provided some support.
- Bond prices rise, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield down almost 5 basis points to 1.56%.
- Airline stocks rose as industry execs issued positive demand updates at conferences this week. American Airlines rose 1.0%, Delta Air Lines gained 1.1%, and United Airlines increased 1.5%.
- Crude oil fell 0.4% to $65.80 per barrel; gold rose 0.8% to 1,899.70 per ounce.
- The U.S. dollar index slips 0.2% to 89.68.
- Cryptocurrency markets calm somewhat after last week's selloff, with bitcoin at ~$37.6K and ether at ~$2,540.