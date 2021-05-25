Agilent Technologies climbs as guidance raise beats expectations

May 25, 2021 4:30 PM ETAgilent Technologies, Inc. (A)ABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) has spiked ~3.9% in the post-market after its Q2 results for fiscal 2021 came ahead of expectations.
  • Revenue rose to ~$1.5B with ~23% and ~19% YoY growth on a reported and core basis, respectively driven by the Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment which made up ~44% of the topline after its sales grew ~28% YoY on a reported basis to $674M.
  • Agilent CrossLab group expanded ~19% YoY to generate $536M while sales from Diagnostics and Genomics Group rose ~19% to $315M.

  • Q2 FY 21 bottom-line has more than doubled from the prior year quarter with GAAP income and EPS standing at ~$216M and $0.70 per share, respectively.

  • “Due to our strong-second quarter performance and expected continued momentum, we are raising our revenue and earnings outlook for the full year,” noted CEO Mike McMullen.
  • The upgraded outlook for FY21 indicates ~$6.15 - $6.21B in revenue for FY21 compared to $5.95B in the consensus. Non-GAAP EPS for FY21 is projected at $4.09 - $4.14 per share compared to $3.91 in the consensus.
  • For Q3 FY21 Agilent now expects $1.51 - $1.54B in revenue compared to $1.42B in the consensus. Non GAAP EPS estimated at $0.97 – 0.99 per share is well ahead of the $0.91 consensus.
  • A conference call on financial results is scheduled for today at 4:30 PM EST.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.