Agilent Technologies climbs as guidance raise beats expectations
May 25, 2021 4:30 PM ETAgilent Technologies, Inc. (A)ABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) has spiked ~3.9% in the post-market after its Q2 results for fiscal 2021 came ahead of expectations.
- Revenue rose to ~$1.5B with ~23% and ~19% YoY growth on a reported and core basis, respectively driven by the Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment which made up ~44% of the topline after its sales grew ~28% YoY on a reported basis to $674M.
- Agilent CrossLab group expanded ~19% YoY to generate $536M while sales from Diagnostics and Genomics Group rose ~19% to $315M.
Q2 FY 21 bottom-line has more than doubled from the prior year quarter with GAAP income and EPS standing at ~$216M and $0.70 per share, respectively.
- “Due to our strong-second quarter performance and expected continued momentum, we are raising our revenue and earnings outlook for the full year,” noted CEO Mike McMullen.
- The upgraded outlook for FY21 indicates ~$6.15 - $6.21B in revenue for FY21 compared to $5.95B in the consensus. Non-GAAP EPS for FY21 is projected at $4.09 - $4.14 per share compared to $3.91 in the consensus.
- For Q3 FY21 Agilent now expects $1.51 - $1.54B in revenue compared to $1.42B in the consensus. Non GAAP EPS estimated at $0.97 – 0.99 per share is well ahead of the $0.91 consensus.
- A conference call on financial results is scheduled for today at 4:30 PM EST.