ISS recommends Leaf shareholders approve Graham merger and all related proposals
May 25, 2021 4:36 PM ETLeaf Group Ltd. (LEAF), GHCLEAF, GHCBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended Leaf (NYSE:LEAF) shareholders vote to approve its merger agreement with Graham (NYSE:GHC).
- The Leaf board reminds its shareholders that their vote is essential and EVERY vote counts.
- "Leaf Group is pleased that ISS has recognized the significant immediate and certain value this transaction offers our shareholders," Leaf board chair Deborah A. Benton commented.
- ISS also recommends to approve both of Leaf Group’s related proposals, including the non-binding advisory proposal to approve the compensation of the company’s executive officers in connection with the merger and the adjournment of Leaf Group’s special meeting of shareholders in the event there are insufficient votes to approve the merger at the time of the special meeting.
- In early May, Leaf board urged holders to approve Graham's buyout.