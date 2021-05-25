Capital Southwest stock falls 2.1% after Q4 total investment income miss
May 25, 2021 4:37 PM ETCapital Southwest (CSWC)CSWCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) stock drops 2.1% in after-hours trading after its fiscal Q4 total investment income fell short of the consensus estimate.
- Q4 total investment income of $17.2M, trailing the consensus estimate of $17.8M, fell from $19M in fiscal Q3. The decline was primarily from prepayment fees and a one-time dividend received in the prior quarter, partly offset by an increase in average debt investments outstanding.
- Net investment income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was 44 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 42 cents; pretax net investment income of $8.9M declined from $10.M in the prior quarter.
- Net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $10.2M vs. $15.4M in the prior quarter.
- Total net realized and unrealized gains on investments were $2.6M, down from $7.1M in the prior quarter.
- Net asset value per share of $16.01 at March 31, 2021 increased from $15.74 at Dec. 31, 2020.
- Conference call on May 26 at 11:00 AM ET.
