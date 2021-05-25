LiveRamp revenues grow by double digits, and company guides to more

  • LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) is 0.3% lower in early postmarket action after its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, where revenues rose broadly by double digits and the company swung to gain in adjusted profits.
  • Revenues rose a balanced 13% overall to 13%. Of that, subscription revenue rose 13% to $94M (making up 79% of the total), and marketplace and other revenue also gained 13%, to $25M.
  • Non-GAAP gross profit rose 18% to $88M, with gross margin expanding by 3 points to 74%.
  • And while GAAP operating loss widened, non-GAAP operating income was $1M vs. a year-ago loss of $16M.
  • “Not only did we meaningfully grow our top-line, we delivered a record bottom-line performance, as well," CFO/President Warren Jenson says. "We were profitable on a non-GAAP operating income basis in each quarter of FY21. Further, our record bookings performance positions us well for another strong year in FY22.”
  • Cash used in operating activities was $18M, vs. $0 in the prior-year period.
  • The company says subscription net retention was 101%, and platform net retention was 104%.
  • For its fiscal Q1, it's guiding to revenue of $112M (up 13%) and a non-GAAP operating loss of up to $2M. For the full year, it sees revenues at up to $509M (up to 15% growth) and operating income of break-even to $5M.
  • Press release
