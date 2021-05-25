PLBY refinances debt via $160M loan due 2027

May 25, 2021
  • Playboy parent PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) has announced a successful completion of its credit refinancing.
  • That comes via a $160M senior secured term loan maturing in May 2027. The loan accrues interest at Libor plus 5.75%, with a single step down to Libor plus 5.25% (when gross leverage reaches 3.0x), and a Libor floor of 0.5%.
  • The company expects an estimated $3M in annual interest savings, a cut to amortization of $3M annually, and eliminating more than $7M in annual excess cash flow sweep payments.
  • It also allows for PLBY to request to borrow at least $30M of additional incremental term loans, along with unlimited additional amounts of pari passu debt so long as senior secured leverage is below 4.75x.
  • The stock is 0.4% lower after hours.
