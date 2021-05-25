Foresight Acquisition and P3 Health merger to make P3 a publicly traded company
- P3 Health and Foresight Acquisition (NASDAQ:FORE) to merge which would result in P3 becoming a publicly listed company.
- P3 is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company that supports providers, physicians, and practices in their journey from traditional volume-based models to value-based systems of care and wellness.
- Transaction includes fully committed private investment of over $200M at $10.00 per share.
- Estimated post-transaction enterprise value to be $2.3B with an estimated equity value of $2.4M and over $180M cash to back growth.
- P3’s existing members to own ~75% of the combined equity.
- “Today marks an important milestone in our mission to transform healthcare for patients, providers, and payors through value-based care. We have the right team and delivery model to help physicians and payors accelerate the move to value-based care within a growing market for Medicare beneficiaries. As a public company, we will continue to provide a differentiated approach to patient care for all key stakeholders while delivering proven care outcomes and enhancing patient and provider satisfaction.” said Sherif Abdou, CEO of P3.
- Shares +2.3% after hours