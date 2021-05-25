Digital Media Solutions refinances with new $275M credit facility
May 25, 2021 4:50 PM ETDigital Media Solutions, Inc. (DMS)DMSBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) says its LLC unit has entered a new $275M five-year senior secured credit facility.
- That facility consists of term loans adding to $225M along with a $50M revolving credit facility.
- The term loans were used to repay the previous $220M senior secured credit facility ($205M in term loans and a $15M revolver).
- “This new credit facility, with its increased capacity and extended maturity, is another important step in the financial transformation of Digital Media Solutions,” says CEO Joe Marinucci. “It provides us with increased financial flexibility to support our key growth initiatives.”