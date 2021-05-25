Digital Media Solutions enters $275M senior secured credit facility
May 25, 2021 4:51 PM ETDigital Media Solutions, Inc. (DMS)DMSBy: SA News Team
- Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) announces that its operating subsidiary, Digital Media Solutions LLC, has entered into a new $275M five-year senior secured credit facility.
- The credit facility consists of term loans in an aggregate principal amount of $225M and a $50M revolving credit facility.
- Proceeds from the term loans were used to repay and terminate the previous $220M senior secured credit facility, the company said.
- Digital Media Solutions said that the new credit facility provides increased borrowing capacity, a new five-year tenor and lower amortization, along with greater strategic and operational flexibility.