Digital Media Solutions enters $275M senior secured credit facility

  • Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) announces that its operating subsidiary, Digital Media Solutions LLC, has entered into a new $275M five-year senior secured credit facility.
  • The credit facility consists of term loans in an aggregate principal amount of $225M and a $50M revolving credit facility.
  • Proceeds from the term loans were used to repay and terminate the previous $220M senior secured credit facility, the company said.
  • Digital Media Solutions said that the new credit facility provides increased borrowing capacity, a new five-year tenor and lower amortization, along with greater strategic and operational flexibility.
