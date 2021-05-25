Elastic stock gains after announcing tighter Microsoft Azure integrations

May 25, 2021 4:55 PM ETElastic N.V. (ESTC)ESTCBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Under the expanded partnership, customers can now find, deploy, and manage Elastic's (NYSE:ESTC) Elasticsearch and Elastic Cloud solutions from directly within the Microsoft Azure portal.
  • “Through our expanded partnership with Microsoft, customers will now have access to the first platform to natively integrate three solutions – Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security – on a single stack, directly in the Microsoft Azure console,” says Elastic CEO Shay Banon. “Customers can take advantage of cloud-optimized features that help them consolidate, optimize, and secure their data and get the most value out of their Elastic deployment.”
  • Elastic shares are up 1.5% after hours.
  • Press release.
