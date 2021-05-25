Brooklyn Therapeutics sees mRNA license as key to future, but shares down 6%

  • Brooklyn Therapeutics' (NYSE:BTX) exclusive license for mRNA gene editing and cell therapies technology, combined with a desire to form additional partnership, will help drive value and grow the company in the future, according to CEO Howard Federoff.
  • Speaking during an after-the-bell conference call today, Federoff said that the license, acquired last month from Factor Bioscience and Novellus Therapeutics, will allow the company to diversify from just focusing on immunotherapies.
  • He noted that gene editing can be used to modify stem cells so they might be able to kill cancer in situ.
  • Federoff added that the intellectual property behind the mRNA license extends to 2039.
  • In the pipeline, Federoff said that top-line phase 2b data readout of the company's sole clinical candidate, IRX-2, for squamous cell cancer of the head and neck, is on track for 1H 2022.
  • The company's recently completed $20M equity line has brought cash on hand to $23M, enough to keep operations going until 2023, the executive said.
  • Federoff said that the company is committed to new partnerships as a way to accelerate new programs and augment ongoing work with IRX-2.
  • Brooklyn shares are down 6.3% to $13.74 in after-hours trading after slipping during regular trading hours.
