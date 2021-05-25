Medical platform P3 Health Partners sets $2.3B SPAC merger with Foresight Acquisition Corp. (update)
May 25, 2021 5:10 PM ETP3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII)PIIIBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Medical-care network P3 Health Partners announced plans Tuesday after the bell to go public at a $2.3B valuation through a SPAC merger with Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE).
- P3 said it expects to receive up to $316M in cash from Foresight’s trust account, assuming no redemptions. It will also get more than $200M from a private investment in public equity (or “PIPE”) that includes funds and accounts managed by Fidelity and Janus Henderson Investors.
- The company plans to take over Foresight’s Nasdaq listing once the deal closes, although the firms didn’t specify what ticker symbol they expect to use. FORE shares were up 1.2% at $9.80 a share on the news at about 6 p.m. ET in after-hours trading.
- Nevada-based P3 partners with local doctors’ offices to handle back-office functions and offer economies of scale, with an emphasis on serving Medicare and Medicare Advantage patients.
- The firm currently operates in 11 markets spread across four U.S. states, but aims to use some proceeds from merging with a special purpose acquisition company to fund further expansion.
- P3 specializes in so-called “value-based” care, an industry trend where doctors receive set amounts for each patient they work with rather than getting separate payments for every individual service like an office visit or X-ray.
- CEO Sherif Abdou said in a conference call to discuss the deal that Medicare currently spends $800B a year on some 60M Americans -- with expenditures growing at about a 7% growth rate, according to prepared remarks.
- He added that some 10,000 older Americans become eligible for Medicare every day, with approximately 39% signing up for Medicare Advantage plans. Those are plans run by private insurance companies that administer government-paid Medicare benefits while typically adding on additional services or benefits, but generally impose “value-based” payments to control costs.
- “We believe P3 is uniquely positioned to capture market share through our ability to attract physicians and provide a better experience for the patients,” Abdou said.
- Foresight Chairman Greg Wasson said that P3 is “right down the fairway in the terms of the type of opportunity we were looking for. They are a market leader with a track record of high growth led by a seasoned management team with deep value-based care expertise. We were attracted to the industry, P3’s team and their unique business model.”