Medical platform P3 Health Partners sets $2.3B SPAC merger with Foresight Acquisition Corp. (update)

May 25, 2021 5:10 PM ETP3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII)PIIIBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
  • Medical-care network P3 Health Partners announced plans Tuesday after the bell to go public at a $2.3B valuation through a SPAC merger with Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE).
  • P3 said it expects to receive up to $316M in cash from Foresight’s trust account, assuming no redemptions. It will also get more than $200M from a private investment in public equity (or “PIPE”) that includes funds and accounts managed by Fidelity and Janus Henderson Investors.
  • The company plans to take over Foresight’s Nasdaq listing once the deal closes, although the firms didn’t specify what ticker symbol they expect to use. FORE shares were up 1.2% at $9.80 a share on the news at about 6 p.m. ET in after-hours trading.
  • Nevada-based P3 partners with local doctors’ offices to handle back-office functions and offer economies of scale, with an emphasis on serving Medicare and Medicare Advantage patients.
  • The firm currently operates in 11 markets spread across four U.S. states, but aims to use some proceeds from merging with a special purpose acquisition company to fund further expansion.
  • P3 specializes in so-called “value-based” care, an industry trend where doctors receive set amounts for each patient they work with rather than getting separate payments for every individual service like an office visit or X-ray.
  • CEO Sherif Abdou said in a conference call to discuss the deal that Medicare currently spends $800B a year on some 60M Americans -- with expenditures growing at about a 7% growth rate, according to prepared remarks.
  • He added that some 10,000 older Americans become eligible for Medicare every day, with approximately 39% signing up for Medicare Advantage plans. Those are plans run by private insurance companies that administer government-paid Medicare benefits while typically adding on additional services or benefits, but generally impose “value-based” payments to control costs.
  • “We believe P3 is uniquely positioned to capture market share through our ability to attract physicians and provide a better experience for the patients,” Abdou said.
  • Foresight Chairman Greg Wasson said that P3 is “right down the fairway in the terms of the type of opportunity we were looking for. They are a market leader with a track record of high growth led by a seasoned management team with deep value-based care expertise. We were attracted to the industry, P3’s team and their unique business model.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.