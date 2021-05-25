Freddie Mac mortgage portfolio rises an annualized rate of 13.2% in April

  • Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC) total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 13.2% in April to $2.96T at month-end.
  • Single-family refinance-loan purchase and guarantee volume was $82.9B in April, or 72% of total single-family mortgage portfolio purchases and issuances.
  • Aggregate unpaid principal balance of mortgage-related investments portfolio decreased by ~$31.3B during the month.
  • Single-family delinquency rate fell to 2.15% in April from 2.34% in March; multifamily delinquency rate increased to 0.20% in April from 0.17% in March.
  • The measure of its exposure to change in portfolio value averaged $13M in April; duration gap averaged 0 months.
  • Previously (April 29): Freddie Mac Q1 revenue rises on net interest income, investment gains
