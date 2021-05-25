Corn price plunges to one-month low after strong spring planting
- Just three weeks after most-active CBOT corn futures (C_1:COM) tallied their largest-ever increase to start a year since at least 1973, the most-active contract has since posted its second new record this month: the biggest percentage decline in July futures for the period also since at least 1973.
- July corn closed -5.6% today to $6.20 3/4 per bushel - the largest single-day percentage fall for the most-active contract since August 2019 - and have fallen 15% since May 7, when the contract maxed at $7.35 1/4 per bushel.
- Prices were pressured today by expectations for ample supplies, after the Department of Agriculture reported that U.S. farmers had planted 90% of their corn crops, above the five-year average of 80%.
- "The bulk of the crop is in the ground and rain hopes are tanking the market," says Phil Flynn of the Price Futures Group. "It looks like the trade thinks the crop is already made."
- Soybeans (S_1:COM) and wheat (W_1:COM) also fell, in large part due to the spillover effect from the corn market.
- ETFs: CORN, SOYB, WEAT
- Including today's pullback, corn futures are still up 28% YTD and 95% over the past year partly due to huge Chinese purchases.