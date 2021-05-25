NYSE sets $18-a-share reference price for ZipRecruiter’s Wednesday direct listing
May 25, 2021 7:37 PM ETZipRecruiter, Inc. (ZIP), RCRRFZIP, RCRRFBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- The New York Stock Exchange set an $18-a-share reference price late Tuesday for job-hunting platform ZipRecruiter (ZIP), which is set to go public Wednesday via a direct listing.
- Certain ZIP shareholders plan to offer the public as many as 86.6M Class A shares, although unlike traditional initial public offerings, direct listings have no official pricing. The NYSE issues a “reference” price to give investors some idea of where it thinks shares will start trading, but the public simply bids what it wants and trading will begin as soon as selling shareholders accept a price.
- ZIP had a $1.5B valuation as of a 2018 fundraising round, but seems likely to have gone up in value since then. Pre-IPO backers include Institutional Venture Partners and Wellington Management.
- The company competes with the likes of Microsoft-owned LinkedIn and Indeed.com, which is owned by Japan’s Recruit Holdings (OTCPK:RCRRF).
- Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones recently looked at the company's financials and concluded that unless the direct listing prices above a $30-$40 range, "the listing is worth consideration."