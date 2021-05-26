WhatsApp sues Indian government over new IT rules seeking "originator of information"
- Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) WhatsApp has filed a lawsuit against the Indian government to stop new IT rules that would require the company to "trace" the origins of inflammatory messages and identify the "first originator of information" when authorities demand it, Reuters reports.
- In a statement on its website, WhatsApp said complying with the traceability requirement would force it to break the encryption used to protect communications between its users and “severely undermine” their privacy.
- On February 25, India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology announced new guidelines for the social media and OTT platforms which grants Indian government powers to remove content that undermines national security, public order and “decency or morality”.
- Among the new rules are requirements that big social media firms appoint Indian citizens to key compliance roles, remove content within 36 hours of a legal order, and set up a mechanism to respond to complaints.
- The laws also apply to online media and have been described as further muzzling of the media in India.
- Indian government has come under fire for using such tactics to stifle online criticism over its handling of farmer protests and a surge in COVID-19 cases that has devastated the country in recent weeks.
- Twitter has complied with some requests and made certain posts unavailable to view inside India, but refused to comply with others, source The Guardian.
- Facebook and Instagram were also recently instructed to remove anti-government posts mentioning coronavirus, on the basis they could cause “panic”.
- Tensions grew after a police visit to Twitter’s offices in Delhi earlier this week. It was later clarified as a legal notice being served to the company, after a tweet by a politician was labeled as “manipulated media”. The tweet was of a document which evidence had shown was faked.
- WhatsApp has also clashed with the government in Brazil over similar privacy concerns which led to the service being shut down multiple times.
