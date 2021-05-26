Dow Jones, Nasdaq edge higher to shake off slight losses
May 26, 2021 5:40 AM ETSPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPY, QQQBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Markets struggled to find direction yesterday, with stocks jumping earlier in the session, but closing just below the flatline. "Low volatility, flat equities, declining U.S. Treasury yields, and low trading volumes - feels a lot like a Tuesday during a pre-holiday week," Goldman Sachs managing director Chris Hussey wrote in a research note. Futures ticked up 0.3% in overnight trade, while Bitcoin climbed back above $40,000 after a bout of volatility last week.
- There are some pockets of the market that have been outperforming in recent sessions, including travel stocks like airlines and cruise companies, as well as homebuilder shares that keep moving higher. The reopening theme has led to market resilience, while the meme trade has resurfaced, with names like GameStop and AMC posting big gains. Inflation fears appear to be ebbing at the moment as a chorus of Fed officials continue to reassure investors that any price rises will be transitory.
- Taper talk: "We're talking about talking about tapering, and that is what you want out of us. You want to be long-viewed here," San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly told CNBC. "Right now, policy is in a very good place. Policy is supporting the American people." Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida also suggested yesterday that the appropriate timing of scaling back should be discussed at upcoming policy meetings and he may shed more light on the matter this morning. The Fed is currently scooping up $120B in assets per month, but Morgan Stanley thinks the central will start tapering its level of bond buying toward the end of 2021.
- On the calendar: Wall Street bank chiefs are in for a grilling today in front of the Senate Banking and House Financial Services committees. Jamie Dimon and Co. are set to highlight their role in the pandemic recovery, but will be challenged over a drop in lending over the past year - especially to disadvantaged communities - as well as the racial diversity of their workforces. Some tech earnings are also scheduled for after the bell, including Nvidia, Snowflake, Okta and Workday.