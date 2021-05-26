Coty names Andrew Stanleick as CEO of Kylie Jenner beauty brands
May 26, 2021 6:32 AM ETCoty Inc. (COTY)COTYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Coty (NYSE:COTY) +2.8% premarket, has promoted EVP Americas Andrew Stanleick to Chief Executive Officer for the beauty business created by Kylie Jenner.
- Stanleick will also manage Kim Kardashian West’s business for Coty.
- Kris Jenner, who held the role of interim CEO, will remain closely involved in the strategic partnerships between Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, KKW Beauty and Coty as a Board member.
- Stanleick joined Coty in September 2017, following nearly five years at the US luxury brand COACH, where he served as President & CEO for COACH Europe.