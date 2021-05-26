Coty names Andrew Stanleick as CEO of Kylie Jenner beauty brands

May 26, 2021 6:32 AM ETCoty Inc. (COTY)COTYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Coty (NYSE:COTY) +2.8% premarket, has promoted EVP Americas Andrew Stanleick to Chief Executive Officer for the beauty business created by Kylie Jenner.
  • Stanleick will also manage Kim Kardashian West’s business for Coty.
  • Kris Jenner, who held the role of interim CEO, will remain closely involved in the strategic partnerships between Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, KKW Beauty and Coty as a Board member.
  • Stanleick joined Coty in September 2017, following nearly five years at the US luxury brand COACH, where he served as President & CEO for COACH Europe.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.