WHO seeks more data on Sinovac Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine - WSJ

May 26, 2021 6:37 AM ETSinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA)SVABy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • The World Health Organization (WHO) has asked for more data on Sinovac Biotech's (NASDAQ:SVA) CoronaVac, before deciding whether to authorize a second Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for global use, WSJ reports.
  • The company is asked to submit more details regarding the safety of the shot and manufacturing process to assess compliance with WHO standards.
  • One senior WHO official now expects a decision to be delayed into June.
  • An emergency-use listing from the WHO could further global distribution of the vaccine to poor countries.
  • Earlier this month, the WHO granted the emergency use authorization for the first Chinese COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinopharm Group.
  • The Agency has not yet reached a conclusion on approval. A WHO spokesman said that it doesn’t have a fixed date for making a decision on CoronaVac. However, a target date of May was hinted.
  • Also recently, the EMA started rolling review of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine.
