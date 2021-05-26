WHO seeks more data on Sinovac Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine - WSJ
May 26, 2021
- The World Health Organization (WHO) has asked for more data on Sinovac Biotech's (NASDAQ:SVA) CoronaVac, before deciding whether to authorize a second Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for global use, WSJ reports.
- The company is asked to submit more details regarding the safety of the shot and manufacturing process to assess compliance with WHO standards.
- One senior WHO official now expects a decision to be delayed into June.
- An emergency-use listing from the WHO could further global distribution of the vaccine to poor countries.
- Earlier this month, the WHO granted the emergency use authorization for the first Chinese COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinopharm Group.
- The Agency has not yet reached a conclusion on approval. A WHO spokesman said that it doesn’t have a fixed date for making a decision on CoronaVac. However, a target date of May was hinted.
- Also recently, the EMA started rolling review of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine.