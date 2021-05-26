Pinduoduo EPS beats by $0.15, beats on revenue
May 26, 2021 6:37 AM ETPinduoduo Inc. (PDD)PDDBy: SA News Team
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.23 beats by $0.15; GAAP EPS of -$0.36 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $3.38B (+265.9% Y/Y) beats by $180M.
- Average monthly active users in the quarter was 724.6 million, an increase of 49% from 487.4 million in the same quarter of 2020.
- Active buyers in the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2021 was 823.8 million, an increase of 31% from 628.1 million in the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2020.
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB83.4 billion (US$12.7 billion) as of March 31, 2021.
