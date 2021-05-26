Tian Ruixiang inks insurance brokerage services agreement

May 26, 2021 6:44 AM ETTian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX)TIRXBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) announces that it has been commissioned by Zhongkang Yiyang Health Technology, a company providing technology and health management related services, to develop and launch the "Zhongkang Huimin Cancer Prevention Insurance", a specialty health insurance product relating to cancer prevention and treatment to be offered to residents in Mainland China.
  • The "Zhongkang Huimin Cancer Prevention Insurance" will be underwritten by a Chinese insurance company and is one of the major initiatives under the "China Cancer Prevention Public Welfare Project".
  • Zhongkang is authorized to provide marketing, promotion, and other services for activities relating to the "China Cancer Prevention Public Welfare Project" organized by the China Anti-Aging Promotion Association, a non-profit organization registered with the Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs.
  • Shares are up 2.22% PM.
