Capri EPS beats by $0.36, beats on revenue
May 26, 2021 6:49 AM ETCapri Holdings Limited (CPRI)CPRIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Capri (NYSE:CPRI): FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 beats by $0.36; GAAP EPS of -$1.21 misses by $1.28.
- Revenue of $1.2B (+0.8% Y/Y) beats by $170M.
- Retail sales increased 13% globally, with growth across all three luxury houses.
- E-Commerce sales improved sequentially, increasing approximately 80%.
- Adjusted operating margin rate up 360 bps to 11.9%.
- CEO comment: "Looking forward, we remain optimistic about the outlook for the fashion luxury industry and Capri Holdings. As the world starts to recover from the pandemic, we are confident in our growth opportunities for Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors. We believe our three luxury houses position Capri Holdings to deliver multiple years of revenue and earnings growth, as well as increase shareholder value.”
- Press Release