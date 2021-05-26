Emergent Bio reports positive two-year data from mid-stage CHIKV VLP study

May 26, 2021 6:50 AM ETEmergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)EBSBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) announces two-year data from its Phase 2 clinical study evaluating the safety and immunogenicity of investigational chikungunya virus virus-like particle (CHIKV VLP) vaccine candidate in 415 healthy adults.
  • Emergent’s CHIKV VLP vaccine continued to demonstrate a favorable safety profile and had generated a dose-related increase in neutralizing antibody response against the chikungunya virus as previously reported.
  • Two years post-vaccination, serum neutralizing antibodies (SNA) responses were 19 times higher than pre-vaccination titers following a single adjuvanted 40 µg dose of the CHIKV VLP vaccine, supporting the persistence of the immune response.
  • The vaccine candidate was well-tolerated and no significant safety concerns were identified. The majority of solicited adverse events were mild or moderate in severity.
  • The data were presented at the International Society of Travel Medicine (ISTM) annual meeting held May 19 to 22, 2021.
  • The company intends to publish the results of this study in the near-term.
