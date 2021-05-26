Pinduoduo reports FQ1 beats and narrows losses
May 26, 2021 Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)
- U.S.-listed shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) are up 2.5% pre-market after the agriculture and interactive commerce company reported first quarter beats.
- Revenue was up 267% on the year to $3.38B, $180M ahead of estimates. The adjusted loss per share of $0.23 was $0.15 better than analysts expected.
- Average monthly active users increased 49% on the year to 724.6M. Active buyers for the 12-month period ending on March 31 grew 31% to 823.8M.
- Sales and marketing expenses were up 78% due to increased promotional and advertising expenses. R&D spend was up 51% from an increased headcount, particularly in cloud services experts.
- “We continued to deliver strong results in the first quarter and remain disciplined,” says VP of Finance Tony Ma. “Our total revenues, excluding contribution from merchandise sales, for the first quarter 2021 increased 161% from the prior year, while our non-GAAP operating and net losses narrowed at the same time."
- Peer stocks: Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), JD.com (NASDAQ:JD).
