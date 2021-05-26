Equinor joins RWE, Norsk Hydro in Norwegian offshore wind farm bid
May 26, 2021 7:21 AM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR), RWEOY, NHYDYEQNR, RWEOY, NHYDYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) says it is teaming up with German utility RWE (OTCPK:RWEOY) and aluminum producer Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY) to bid in Norway's first offshore wind tender.
- The partners will jointly prepare and submit an application to Norwegian authorities to develop a large-scale bottom-fixed offshore wind farm in the Sorlige Nordsjo II area in the Norwegian North Sea.
- Norway's energy ministry recently opened up the Sorlige Nordsjo II and Utsira North areas for offshore renewables, and it is now engaged in the licensing process for offshore wind projects.
- The companies say the area is "ideally located for the supply of electricity to Europe," and Sorlige Nordsjo II has some of the "best wind resources in the world" with water depths of 53-70 meters.
- Equinor is successfully redefining itself, already generating enough energy from wind farms to power more than 1M homes in Europe, Joseph L. Shaefer writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.