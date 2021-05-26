Core-Mark inks new supply agreement with Arko's GPM Investments
May 26, 2021 7:25 AM ETPerformance Food Group Company (PFGC), ARKOPFGC, ARKOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Core-Mark Holding Company (NASDAQ:CORE) says ARKO Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) subsidiary GPM Investments signed the extension of a 32-month master supply agreement as part of a consolidation of the company’s wholesalers and continued growth strategy.
- The supply agreement sees Core-Mark provide a transition services to facilitate the transfer of services from certain of GPM's previous wholesalers. In addition, Core-Mark will continue offering support services for GPM’s imports and specialty products program.
- The agreement will increase the number of GPM store locations for which Core-Mark provides service to 1,055 from 865.
- The agreement is expected to create new synergies through the consolidation of GPM wholesalers and allow Core-Mark to leverage its size and scale.
- Read more details about the Core-Mark deal with GPM.
- Read the latest on the Core-Mark's trading price in relation to the Performance Food Group offer.