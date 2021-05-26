Core-Mark inks new supply agreement with Arko's GPM Investments

  • Core-Mark Holding Company (NASDAQ:CORE) says ARKO Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) subsidiary GPM Investments signed the extension of a 32-month master supply agreement as part of a consolidation of the company’s wholesalers and continued growth strategy.
  • The supply agreement sees Core-Mark provide a transition services to facilitate the transfer of services from certain of GPM's previous wholesalers. In addition, Core-Mark will continue offering support services for GPM’s imports and specialty products program.
  • The agreement will increase the number of GPM store locations for which Core-Mark provides service to 1,055 from 865.
  • The agreement is expected to create new synergies through the consolidation of GPM wholesalers and allow Core-Mark to leverage its size and scale.
  • Read more details about the Core-Mark deal with GPM.
  • Read the latest on the Core-Mark's trading price in relation to the Performance Food Group offer.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.