KKR invests $55M in eSSENTIAL Accessibility
May 26, 2021 7:54 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)KKRBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) announced a $55M investment in eSSENTIAL Accessibility (eA), the pioneering provider of Accessibility-as-a-Service.
- With digital divide for people with disabilities expanding and number of companies facing Americans with Disabilities Act-related litigation continuing to surge, eA's digital accessibility platform addresses the growing demand for a comprehensive, sustainable solution.
- It is estimated there are 1.7B+ websites and mobile apps today, with 500K new websites created daily; vast majority contain barriers for individuals with disabilities, contributing to the rising number of legal claims against companies that have yet to solve this problem.
- The investment is through KKR's Next Generation Technology Growth Fund II, a global fund dedicated to growth equity investments in the technology space.