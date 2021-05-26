KKR invests $55M in eSSENTIAL Accessibility

May 26, 2021 7:54 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)KKRBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • KKR (NYSE:KKR) announced a $55M investment in eSSENTIAL Accessibility (eA), the pioneering provider of Accessibility-as-a-Service.
  • With digital divide for people with disabilities expanding and number of companies facing Americans with Disabilities Act-related litigation continuing to surge, eA's digital accessibility platform addresses the growing demand for a comprehensive, sustainable solution.
  • It is estimated there are 1.7B+ websites and mobile apps today, with 500K new websites created daily; vast majority contain barriers for individuals with disabilities, contributing to the rising number of legal claims against companies that have yet to solve this problem.
  • The investment is through KKR's Next Generation Technology Growth Fund II, a global fund dedicated to growth equity investments in the technology space.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.