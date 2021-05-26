Dick's Sporting Goods rallies after smashing earnings estimates off sports and fitness boom
May 26, 2021
- Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) report sales in Q1 were up 119% in comparison to 2020 and were 52% higher than the level seen in 2019.
- E-commerce sales were up 14% against a lockdown period comparison of +114% from a year ago.
- Dick's says it saw sales strength through its diverse category portfolio, supply chain, technology capabilities and omni-channel execution. Strong consumer demand across golf, outdoor activities, home fitness and active lifestyle was noted. The return of team sports for kids was also a major factor during the quarter.
- Dick's reported net income of $361.8M for the quarter after seeing a loss of $143M a year ago.
- Looking ahead, Dick's sees full-year revenue of $10.52B to $10.81B vs. $9.88B consensus and EPS of $8.00 to $8.70 vs. $5.47 consensus.
- Shares of Dick's are up 5.98% premarket to $89.20 after the Q1 earnings topper and guidance lift.