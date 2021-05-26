GSX Techedu shares slips 14.5% on guiding Q2 revenue below consensus
May 26, 2021 7:58 AM ETGaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)GOTUBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares plunged 14.% premarket on mixed Q1 results and Q2 guidance much below consensus.
- The company expects Q2 revenue in the range of RMB2.14B-RMB2.158B, +30% to +31% Y/Y vs. consensus of RMB2.76B.
- Q1 revenue surged 49.5% Y/Y, led by online K-12 courses revenue growth of 62.2% Y/Y.
- Gross billings down 14% Y/Y; Gross billings of online K-12 courses fell 8.1%.
- Adjusted gross margin rate declined 740 bps to 71.8%.
- Shannon Shen, CFO added, "Following the successful integration of our K-12 businesses under the Gaotu K12 brand last September, recently we further integrated our foreign language, professional, admission and other services businesses under the Gaotu Professional brand. Going forward, we will return to a focus on healthy and profitable growth. We firmly believe that the education industry can achieve sustainable growth only when students are given a chance to grow healthily both in mind and body. We will continue to invest heavily on localized and stratified courses, teaching content, instructors and tutors, as well as research and development, to establish a long-term moat and adhere to a long-term philosophy."