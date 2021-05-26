BHP's Chile mining control staff to strike after rejecting wage offer
- The union of remote operations workers at BHP's (NYSE:BHP) Escondida and Spence copper mines in Chile has rejected the company's labor contract offer and is calling for members to go on strike starting Thursday, Reuters reports.
- The 205 workers run the miner's Integrated Operations Center, which remotely manages pits and cathode and concentrator plants in northern Chile from Santiago.
- The impact of such a strike on BHP's Chilean operations is not clear, the report notes, as the negotiation between the remote operations union and the company is the first of its kind.
- The Escondida mine produced 1.19M oz. metric tons of copper in 2020, and Spence produced 146K mt.
- BHP just signed a new three-year labor contract with supervisory employees at its smaller Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile.