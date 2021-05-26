Allscripts approves new $350M buyback program
May 26, 2021 8:09 AM ETAllscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX)MDRXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) has approved a new share buyback program to purchase up to $350M of its common stock.
- The new share repurchase program does not have a termination date.
- The company has repurchased the entire authorized $300M of its common stock under the prior program.
- "Our strong balance sheet and financial performance enable us to expand our share repurchase program, which remains an attractive component of our capital deployment strategy," said Rick Poulton, Allscripts President and Chief Financial Officer.
- Shares down 0.5% premarket.