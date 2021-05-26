RedHill gets U.S. patent application allowances for opaganib and RHB-107 in COVID-19
May 26, 2021 8:16 AM ET
- RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) announces the receipt of two Notices of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covering opaganib and RHB-107 (upamostat) as methods for the treatment of COVID-19.
- Both opaganib and RHB-107 are novel COVID-19 therapeutic candidates, in oral pill form, with dual mechanism of action effects.
- The new intellectual property protection extends until at least 2041, the company said.
- Shares up nearly 5% premarket.
- The independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) had unanimously recommended to continue the study of RedHill's Phase 2/3 study with orally-administered opaganib in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19, following a fourth safety review, last month.