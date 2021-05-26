UP Fintech a new best idea short at Hedgeye
May 26, 2021 8:18 AM ET
- UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) added as best idea short at Hedgeye paired with long Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU).
- A key point of the pair trade is the widening market shares between FUTU and TIGR on investor growth and trading volume, according to Hedgeye analyst Felix Wang. TIGR is currently trading at a 16x and 10x 2022 P/E multiple premium to FUTU.
- "It's known by now that Q2 2021 will present headwinds but we believe FUTU will weather the storms better than TIGR, and will grow faster than TIGR in both 2021 and 2022," Wang wrote.
- TIGR short interest 8.7% of float.
- Yesterday, UP Fintech soars after Q1 revenue more than triples.
- Last week, Futu shares gain on earnings beat and triple-digit growth for five consecutive quarters.