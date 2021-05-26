Immutep jumps 9% on Chinese patent for efti in chemo-immunotherapy combination
- Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) gains 9% premarket after The Chinese Patent Office granted a new patent number ZL201480073584.3, entitled “Combined Preparations for the Treatment of Cancer”.
- The new patent protects Immutep’s intellectual property relating to combination therapy comprising lead active immunotherapy candidate eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321) and a chemotherapy agent.
- The chemotherapy agent is oxaliplatin, carboplatin, or topotecan, and the patent provides protection in the territory of mainland China.
- The new patent with expiry date of December 19, 2034, is owned by Immutep S.A.S. and exclusively licensed to IMMP’s partner in China, EOC Pharma.
- Under its agreement, EOC will make further milestone payments to the Company if efti achieves specific development milestones, as well as pay sales-based royalties.