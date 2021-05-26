Henry Schein nabs $53.4M Strategic National Stockpile contract
- U.S. Department of Health and Human Services granted Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) a $53.4M for the storage and distribution of 80K pallets of PPE and COVID-19 related products to support the Strategic National Stockpile, part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within HHS.
- This agreement will further ASPR efforts for leveraging the combined strengths of both the public and private sectors and maximize the breadth of coverage and capabilities, minimize vulnerabilities, and facilitate an expedited response to public health crises and other emergencies.